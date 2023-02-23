Final ZE8000 true wireless in-ears land with Snapdragon Sound

Audio firm Final has taken tech inspiration from its high-end wired headphones for the latest pair of true wireless buds. The Final ZE8000 arrive with custom drivers, active noise cancellation and high quality Bluetooth support for top quality listening, at a fairly sensible price point.

The brand, previously known as Final Audio, has crafted 13mm ultra-low distortion drivers it says deliver low harmonic distortion while still producing precise and full-bodied sound. They have an extended 20Hz-44kHz frequency range, and draw power from Class-AB amplifiers rather than the Class-D ones used by a lot of true wireless in-ears. According to the firm, they strike a better balance between power efficiency and sound quality.

With Snapdragon Sound compatibility, and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth on-board, most modern smartphone owners should be able to listen to high-quality audio. The Final ZE8000 also has SBC and AAC support for your other tech.

There’s four kinds of active noise cancellation modes on tap, including ones dedicated to wind noise reduction and transparency to stay aware of your surroundings. They’re customisable through Final’s smartphone companion app, which also offers EQ adjustment and a unique volume step optimiser. It promises finer adjustment than you’ll get from a smartphone’s volume rocker.

The buds should last for around five hours of listening before needing a trip to the charging case, which can supply two full top-ups before it’ll need plugging in over USB-C. The whole thing is IPX4 splash resistant, so should be fine to take to the gym or wear out in a light rain shower.

The Final ZE8000 are on sale from today onwards in the UK, Europe and US, in a choice of black and white colours. Prices are set at £299/€329/$349 respectively.