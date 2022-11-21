Hear, hear: score up to 30% off Nura headphones this Black Friday

Looking to listen to music that sounds just right for you? Nura wireless headphones won’t be able to recommend you new releases, but they can personalise sound to your ears. And if you act fast, you can score two offerings from the brand for less than ever before.

Nuraphone headphones – now £262

Discounted as part of the Black Friday deals from Nura, the brand’s iconic Nuraphone headphones have been reduced by a pitch-perfect £90. That’s a saving of 25% versus the RRP of £350, bringing the price down to a rather tasty low of £262. We’re all about that deal, no treble.

Nura’s first entry into the headphones market, the Nuraphones remain a stellar Bluetooth set of cans in 2022. Both over-ear and in-ear for improved noise cancellation, these headphones are truly something unique. The biggest selling point is the brand’s personalised audio feature, which customises the EQ of sounds to suit your hearing preferences. It works rather tidily.

These futuristic cans also boast active noise-cancelling, fit detection, customisable buttons, 20 hours of battery, and transparency mode. They pack a punch, too, with a dedicated bass speaker to reach those lows. A 3.5mm port offers hard-wired versatility for improved sound or more convenient listening. With an impressive five stars in our review, this set of cans is worth checking out.

NuraTrue earbuds – now £140

Prefer to pop a pair of buds in instead? Nura has also discounted its NuraTrue truly wireless earbuds. Officially ticketed at £200, the brand has reduced the NuraTrue by a generous £60, bringing the sale price to £140. Which we think puts the buds squarely in the Christmas mix.

They’re an in-ear alternative to the Nuraphones, but most many of the same features. You’ll find the personalised audio, active noise-cancellation, transparency mode, and touch buttons carried down. While they pack smaller drivers and don’t get quite as loud, they will last for longer jam sessions.

The NuraTrue buds offer a total of 24 hours of battery, when you include the charging case (it’s still a commendable 6 without). We scored the buds four stars out of five in our review last year.

Check out the rest of our Black Friday 2022 deals