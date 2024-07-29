This affordable robot vac and mop combo is my new recommendation

Apparently, I’ve got a reputation for being a robot vacuum fan. I’m not too sure how to feel about this as a twenty-something year old. But alas, Yeedi recently asked me to look at the C12 Pro Plus robot vac and mop. It’s my new recommendation for anyone that needs one to clean their home. While I prefer something with a few more bells and whistles (because apparently I’m sad like that), this more affordable option is seriously impressive, and now lives in my mum’s house.

The Yeedi C12 Pro Plus comes with a bagless self-emptying station to make things easier. With a Pure Cyclone visual self-emptying system, it can hold up to 49 days’ worth of debris. I’ve been able to forget about emptying it for just over a month. That’s pretty on par to more expensive robot vacs that I’ve tested. Another plus that keeps this option more affordable, is that there’s no more forking out for pricey dust bags.

The 4-stage filtration system is meant to stop dust going into the air. Dust goes through five stages during collection, ensuring it’s properly purified before it’s released back into your living space. Now, the Ozmo Pro 2 vibrating mopping system is also impressive. This mop pad strikes the floor up to 480 times per minute, tightly attaching to the surface and applying 6N of downward pressure. The result has been some pretty shiny floors with zero effort from yours truly.

Suction power is another area this robot vac excels at. With a maximum suction of 8000Pa and four adjustable levels, this vacuum seriously sucks. And with zero tangle technology, it can pick up pretty much anything you’ll find. Yeedi explains that the dual-bristle structure and 21° V-shaped brush ensure hair doesn’t get stuck.

Unlike some basic robot vacs, the Yeedi C12 Pro Plus doesn’t headbutt the skirting boards. That’s thanks to True Mapping and the 360° Lidar Navigation System. At set-up, this vacuum mapped my entire place in just under 10 minutes, and it’s got that saved. The Yeedi app is one of the more impressive I’ve used. Customised app control means I can set no-go zones, adjust the suction and water flow, and schedule cleaning times for different areas.

And the best part of the Yeedi C12 Pro Plus is that it’s available for $499. It’s one of the more affordable robot vac and mop combos I’ve seen, but it manages to perform just as well as pricier options. It’s definitely my new recommendation.