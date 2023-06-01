The best Pixel Fold contract deals

After having long been one of the most eagerly anticipated upcoming smartphones, Google finally unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone at its I/O 2023 event. The Pixel Fold goes on sale in June with a book-style layout, a trio of rear cameras and a wallet-busting $1799/£1749 starting price. It’s packing the same silicon as the mainstream Pixel line-up, and will be one of the first in line for Android 14 when it launches later this year.

The Pixel Fold has a 5.8in, 2092×1080 OLED outer screen with an unusual 17.4:9 aspect ratio. Unfold the phone, and you’re greeted with a 7.6in inner display with 2208×1840 resolution, stretched to a 6:5 aspect ratio. It maxes out at 120Hz for smooth scrolling and an always-on display. Round back, you’ll find three cameras: a 48MP, f/1.7 main snapper with optical image stabilisation, a 10.8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide with 120-degree field of view ,and a 10.8MP, f/3.05 telephoto good for 5x optical zoom. There’s also a 9.5MP, f/2.2 selfie cam on the front of the phone, along with an 8MP, f/2.0 camera built into the inner screen’s bezel for video calling.

It’s powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 chipset, with 12GB of RAM, and either 256 or 512GB of on-board storage. The handset runs a version of Android 13 adapted for bigger screens and foldables. Notably, there’s a taskbar for quickly launching, swapping between and running multiple apps in split-screen mode.

The best Pixel Fold UK and US contracts

Currently, you can pre-order the Pixel Fold before it ships on 27 June. Prices are set to start from $1749/£1749, putting it in direct competition with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. But what if you want to grab the handset on a monthly contract? Here are all the best deals for the Pixel Fold.

Three UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of some stellar contract prices from Three. They’re available to pre-order from June 2. If you’re after the 256GB model, there are a few options available:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £85 upfront then £91.50/month for 24 months or £70/month for 36 months.

: £85 upfront then £91.50/month for 24 months or £70/month for 36 months. 30GB data, calls, and texts : £85 upfront then £83.50/month for 24 months or £62/month for 36 months.

: £85 upfront then £83.50/month for 24 months or £62/month for 36 months. 5 GB data, calls, and texts: £85 upfront then £78.50/month for 24 months or £57/month for 36 months.

If that’s not quite enough storage for you, and you need the 512GB spec, there are still some fantastic deals up for grabs:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £90 upfront then £95.25/month for 24 months or £72.50/month for 36 months.

: £90 upfront then £95.25/month for 24 months or £72.50/month for 36 months. 30GB data, calls, and texts : £90 upfront then £87.25/month for 24 months or £64.50/month for 36 months.

: £90 upfront then £87.25/month for 24 months or £64.50/month for 36 months. 5 GB data, calls, and texts: £90 upfront then £82.25/month for 24 months or £59.50/month for 36 months.

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of Three’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £25/month for 12 months or £25/month for 24 months with 3 months free.

: £25/month for 12 months or £25/month for 24 months with 3 months free. 25GB data, calls, and texts : £16/month for 12 months or £14/month for 24 months.

: £16/month for 12 months or £14/month for 24 months. 4 GB data, calls, and texts: £10/month for 12 months or £9/month for 24 months.

O2 UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of great contract prices from O2. They’re available to pre-order from June 1. Plus, all pre-orders get a free Pixel Watch with the smartphone. If you’re after the 256GB model, there are a few options available:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £30 upfront then £95.63/month for 24 months or £71.75/month for 36 months.

: £30 upfront then £95.63/month for 24 months or £71.75/month for 36 months. 25GB data, calls, and texts : £30 upfront then £94.63/month for 24 months or £70.75/month for 36 months.

: £30 upfront then £94.63/month for 24 months or £70.75/month for 36 months. 5 GB data, calls, and texts: £30 upfront then £91.63/month for 24 months or £67.75/month for 36 months.

If that’s not quite enough storage for you, and you need the 512GB spec, there are still some fantastic deals up for grabs:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £30 upfront then £100.63/month for 24 months or £75.09/month for 36 months.

: £30 upfront then £100.63/month for 24 months or £75.09/month for 36 months. 25GB data, calls, and texts : £30 upfront then £99.63/month for 24 months or £74.09/month for 36 months.

: £30 upfront then £99.63/month for 24 months or £74.09/month for 36 months. 5 GB data, calls, and texts: £30 upfront then £96.32/month for 24 months or £71.09/month for 36 months.

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of O2’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £33/month for 12 months or £31.99/month for 24 months with 3 months free.

: £33/month for 12 months or £31.99/month for 24 months with 3 months free. 25GB data, calls, and texts : £20/month for 12 months or £18/month for 24 months.

: £20/month for 12 months or £18/month for 24 months. 6 GB data, calls, and texts: £16/month for 24 months.

EE UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of solid contract prices from EE. They’re available to pre-order now. Plus, all pre-orders get 6 months of Google One 2TB Premium with the smartphone. If you’re after the 256GB model, there are a few options available:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £50 upfront then £97/month for 24 months.

: £50 upfront then £97/month for 24 months. 25GB data, calls, and texts: £170 upfront then £88/month for 24 months.

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of EE’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £32/month for 12 months or £30/month for 24 months with 6 months half-price (£15).

: £32/month for 12 months or £30/month for 24 months with 6 months half-price (£15). 25GB data, calls, and texts : £22/month for 12 months or £23/month for 24 months.

: £22/month for 12 months or £23/month for 24 months. 5 GB data, calls, and texts: £19/month for 12 months or £15/month for 24 months.

New and existing customers can take advantage of fab contract prices from O2. They're available to pre-order now. Plus, all pre-orders get a free Pixel Watch with the smartphone.

Vodafone’s contracts are a little different. You pay a basic price to cover the handset, and then add an Airtime plan for your data. The 256GB model starts from £49 upfront, with £67/month on a 36 month plan. While the 512GB model starts from £49 upfront, with £70/month on a 36 month plan.

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of Vodafone’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £27/month for 12 months or £26/month for 24 months.

: £27/month for 12 months or £26/month for 24 months. 20GB data, calls, and texts : £24/month for 12 months.

: £24/month for 12 months. 6 GB data, calls, and texts: £19/month for 12 months or £18/month for 24 months.

You’ll be able to grab the Pixel Fold on contract with other networks across both the US and UK. It’s still early days, so not all networks have contracts available just yet. We’ll be updating our list as more offers become available.

We do know that the Pixel Fold will be available on O2, EE, Vodafone, and ID Mobile in the UK. While in the US, the device will be available on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and US Cellular.