Stuff Gadget Awards 2020 (part 2)

In case you missed it (just know we're shaking our collective head and tutting), the end of last week saw us kick off our annual Stuff Awards rundown, where we celebrate the very best in gadgetry in 2020.
Done that? Good, because here comes part 2. Strap in.
Gadget of the year: Apple MacBook Air (M1)
Something strange happened as the Stuff team sat down to thrash out what would be 2020’s overall Gadget of the Year: only minor insults were muttered, no chairs were thrown, and no limbs were lost. Unprecedented.
Perhaps this debate passed off so peacefully because we’d been deprived of the usual raucous deliberation in the pub. Perhaps we worked out that the only victims of violence on a Zoom call would be our webcams. Perhaps we were all just too exhausted with life this year to argue. Or perhaps, just perhaps, there was genuine harmony… harmony heralded by the arrival of Apple Silicon, a tech breakthrough set to make our lives easier and much faster.
Yes, the real star of 2020 turns out to be the M1 chip in the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini; and while each model has its charms, it’s the incredible portable power for a grand provided by the Air that’s simply too good to ignore. Bravo, Cook and co.
Highly commended: Sony PlayStation 5, Sony WH-1000XM4