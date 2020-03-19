The S20 looks and feels a lot like any other modern Samsung phone - which is to say built to an incredibly high standard using quality materials. The design team really hit its stride a year or two ago, with only the tiniest spit and polish needed to keep ahead of the competition.

The curved screen isn't quite so curved this time around, the colour choices (grey, pink, blue) a little more conservative, and the metal frame a little less blingy than before, but when folding stunners like the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip exist, you can afford a little restraint in your mainstream flagship. Even the dreaded Bixby button has been removed.

The giant off-centre camera bump on the back does feel a little bit "me too", as both the iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4 did it first, and the glass back is just as much of a fingerprint magnet as they all are, but the diddy dimensions mean no-one should struggle to use it one-handed. IP68 water resistance means you're protected were you to drop it in the sink.

The repositioned in-display fingerprint sensor helps on that front, sitting higher up the phone so you don't have to contort your thumb just to skip the lock screen. It still uses ultrasonic tech, which isn't quite as rapid as the optical scanners found in other phones, but accuracy is pretty good.

The headphone socket has been deleted in favour of USB-C (or wireless) audio, with a pair of AKG-tuned in-ears included in the box, but no dongle for any existing pairs of cans you might own.