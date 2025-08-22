Spigen’s Pixel 10 range: all the protection you need for the phone you crave

Renowned mobile case and accessory maker Spigen has debuted its refreshed range for the Google Pixel 10, pushing the boundaries of design and durability to bring you the best protection for your new phone.

Spigen has been crafting premium cases for the Pixel range since its earliest models, and knows what it takes to shrug off drops and scratches, as well as providing a whole ecosystem of convenient technologies based around MagFit, its fuss-free magnetic mounting system.

Whether you’re looking for uncompromising protection, something that complements your wardrobe, or kit that adds everyday convenience, there’s an option here for you.

Pixel 10’s strongest ally

Spigen’s Tough Armor (AI) MagFit is the case for those who don’t tiptoe around their tech. If your phone is meant to be taken out in all conditions, exposed to the elements or used in places where getting dropped is a constant risk, then the Tough Armor case’s reinforced multi-layer shell, which works to soften the blow from unexpected knocks, is for you.

It has MagFit integration so you can use magnetic stands, mounts, and grips with ease, such as the O-Mag Ring Stand for watching videos on the train, adding grip when you’re on the move, or even cracking open a bottle when the weekend hits such is the toughness of its metal construction.

Designed for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Tough Armor (AI) MagFit comes in Black, Metal Slate, and Abyss Green, each offering a confident, understated look for your phone. Add Spigen’s 30W USB-C wall charger into the mix, and you’ve got a fast-charging companion for long days out.

Express your Pixel

Spigen’s Parallax MagFit and Nano Pop MagFit are the style-conscious picks for those who see their phone as more than just a tool. They’re superbly designed cases, with Parallax featuring a geometric 3D pattern that gives both visual appeal and secure handling. Nano Pop, meanwhile, dials up the colour play: think Blueberry Navy paired with Mango Yellow accents for a dash of personality.

Both of these cases are MagFit compatible, so accessories such as the Nano Pop MagFit Ring simply click on to add functionality without losing the clean lines of your handset.

Whether you want a touch of flair or a subtle upgrade for your new phone, these cases can provide both while keeping your device well-protected.

Protecting your Pixel ecosystem

There’s more to Pixel than just the phones. Spigen has extended its protection range to the Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Watch 4, bringing the extra peace of mind that comes from knowing your devices are safe, whatever you’re doing.

Pixel Buds 2a owners can choose between a Rugged Armor case for a modern, shock-resistant finish that fends off damage while still keeping the charging case accessible so you can top up your buds’ power reserves, or the Lock Fit, which adds a latch mechanism to keep the case securely closed and includes a carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop. Both cases use tough modern materials and have precise cutouts so you can access the pairing button and power indicator, and they’re thin enough to be compatible with wireless charging too.

For the Pixel Watch 4, Spigen offers the Nano Pop Strap in Black Sesame, a comfortable, soft-touch band with just the right amount of contrast that will add a touch of personality to your smartwatch. If it’s more security you need, then the Rugged Armor Pro case is for you: it wraps the watch in a full bumper frame for extra reassurance during workouts or commutes.

Your phone is something that accompanies you through life, wherever you go and whatever you do. Spigen’s Pixel 10 series is built for that life, and gives you extra security and usefulness whether you’re commuting through the city, working on the go, or heading out for the weekend. With the MagFit connection system at its core, this range of accessories goes beyond protection, bringing effortless convenience and connectivity to your everyday routine.