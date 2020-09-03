Smartwatches can be tricky beasts. You could have the most feature-packed one in the world, but if it looks like a bland medical device with no personality then what’s the point?

Life’s too short to slather your wrists in ugly. On the flipside, if you’re forking out for a swanky designer number with poor performance, your cash would be better spent on an old fashioned timepiece that tells the time, date, and if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, has a chronograph feature.

Some smartwatches nail both ends of the spectrum. The Apple Watch is one that’s universally championed for blending form and function remarkably well, which brings us round to today’s contender - the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Despite giving Google’s Wear OS the cold shoulder in favour of its own Tizen OS, Samsung’s previous Galaxy Watches ave impressed us with their blend of design and performance. Starting from £399 for the 41mm model, the new Galaxy Watch 3 isn’t cheap, matching the base price of the Apple Watch 5. Does it do enough to justify the hefty price?