If you’re after a dinky wearable to help you shift the lockdown love handles, then the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is a very smart choice (for an unsmart fitness band).

Sure, it can’t stack up to smartwatches - there are no installable apps and you can’t reply to notifications, but it still does an admirable job of relaying alerts, and it tracks everything from sleep to workouts reliably.

Hang on a minute though. The Mi Band 5’s battery life is worse than that of the Mi Band 4, and it’s £5 pricier on launch, what gives? A bigger screen, that’s what. The Mi Band 5 also includes stress tracking, 11 sports modes instead of six tracked by its predecessor, and menstrual cycle tracking as well.

When all this is taken into account, the Mi Band 5 is back in our good books.