The OnePlus Nord does a great job of getting you the good stuff for less cash in most areas. But the camera? There are some signs this is a lower-end phone here.

However, it’s more about the tendency to cram affordable phones full of cameras that don’t add all that much. There are five cameras here in total, two more than the OnePlus 8. Bit weird, right?

Two of the rear OnePlus 8 cameras feel like filler. There’s a 2MP macro, which takes very poor ultra-close-up shots, and a 5MP depth assist for the background blur Portrait mode. But if the OnePlus 8 doesn’t need a dedicated camera for background blur, why does Nord? It is still very picky about what scenes it will blur, and regularly messes up subject isolation.

There’s good news, though. The OnePlus Nord’s primary camera is a 48MP Sony IMX586, the same as the OnePlus 8. And it has optical image stabilisation, which would typically be snipped out of a phone like this to save cash.

In daylight its images are very similar to its more expensive sister. Image processing looks just a hint softer, trading away a tiny bit of texture detail while also removing a little fine grain image noise.

We see the same kind of changes in the OnePlus Nord’s Nightscape. This is OnePlus’s low-light mode, which takes up to a few seconds to capture an image, for much better results than you usually see in a sub-£400 phone. It works wonders, but the OnePlus 8 is a little better at, for example, picking out the fur detail in a soft toy in a dark cupboard*. (*No furries were harmed in the making of this review.)

And where the OnePlus 8 can pick out the texture in a carpet in a dim room, the Nord tends to simplify it into a mush. Given they have the same basic hardware this suggests the Nord’s processing algorithms are either a bit “quicker," scaled down to suit the lower-end processor. Or that OnePlus has simply switched to a cleaner style that isn’t afraid of smushing some detail. Still, the OnePlus 8 approach is better.

The OnePlus Nord primary camera is a little worse than the OnePlus 8’s, but there’s really not much in it. The OnePlus’s Nord’s ultra-wide camera takes a more obvious step down, with the kind of basic 8-megapixel sensor we see a lot in mid-range phones. Images are a lot softer, with much less room to crop without them appearing compromised.

But you know what? Viewed at standard 0.6x they look perfectly solid. And as the ultra-wide can also use Nightscape mode, the OnePlus Nord can even shoot passable night images with a wide field of view. As usual, though, OnePlus has not put much focus on zooming in. There’s no zoom camera. When you use the 2x preset the Nord crops into the main camera’s view. However, optical zoom is one of the features no-one has managed to do particularly well in an affordable phone.

OnePlus reaches a bit further with the front cameras, putting two selfie lenses in rather than one. There’s a standard view and a wide, for when you need to fit a bunch of friends into the frame. Once again, fine detail doesn’t match the OnePlus 8 with either of these views. The Nord can’t quite make you feel bad about your chunky skin pores in the same way.

Selfie quality is perfectly good, though. The ultra-high resolution 32MP selfie cam also likely uses pixel binning to keep your low light images looking clear, if soft. That’s where multiple sensor pixels are lasso’d together for better sensitivity.

There’s a surprise or two for the Nord’s video as well. Its standard stabilisation is very good for an “affordable” phone, perhaps helped by the optical image stabilisation, and there’s a separate super stable mode. This uses the ultra-wide camera, harnessing the masses of unused sensor space to smooth motion. There’s a big drop in image quality as a result, but this is the kind of feature we don’t expect to see in a cheaper phone, yet.

The bad bits: the rear camera can’t shoot 4K video at 60fps, just 30fps. This is a bit of a bummer when the front camera can shoot 4K/60. However, stabilisation at 4K/30 is good - an important win at the price.