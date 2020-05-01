Realme’s been dropping phones like they’re hot lately. There was the Realme 6, 6i, 6 Pro, X50 and the phone we’re reviewing today - the Realme X50 Pro 5G, a 5G phone that costs under 600 euros (from £460 if you import it) despite being loaded up with flagship specs.

How ‘flagship’ can the specs really be at that price? We’re talking Samsung Galaxy S20-matching Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 internals, a Huawei P40 Pro-matching 90Hz screen tech, and iPhone 11 Pro matching camera versatility, with a wide, ultrawide and zoom combo around the back.

Respectable for the price on paper, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is also nicely futureproofed with sweet 5G goodness and includes the fastest charging speeds currently available - 65W. The catch, however, is that it’s not being ranged by any networks at the time this review’s being written; so you’ll have to buy it outright.

Are you better off sticking with a more established brand and 5G device like the OnePlus 8, which costs a similar price - £599, or even going for a last-gen 5G phone like the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G (£399), or should you take a punt and buy an X50 Pro 5G?