The OnePlus 8 Pro does not have as advanced cameras as most of the other high-price “pro” phones. OnePlus’s argument: the camera hardware is designed to reflect how its fans use the phones. With wireless charging, we were convinced, but less so here.

The OnePlus 8 Pro does not have a particularly brilliant zoom, and OnePlus has added a colour filter cam to knock the total up to four rear cameras. This is apparently a must-have badge of approval these days.

The fourth camera shoots down OnePlus’s own argument, because we can’t imagine why anyone normal would want a Photochromic camera like this one. We wouldn’t be surprised if 50% of OnePlus 8 Pro owners don’t even figure out how to use it. Spoiler: you dig into the filter menu and scroll up to Photochrom.

A photochromic lens reacts to ambient light, reducing the amount that gets through to deal better with high light conditions. Sounds nice, but in this case it’s completely pointless.

Modern phones are already highly optimised to deal with very challenging light contrast scenes — hello HDR — and as the sensor behind the lens is a crappy 5-megapixel chip your images don’t look good anyway. You end up with sepia-looking photos, scratching your head and wondering what OnePlus was thinking.

Thankfully, the OnePlus 8 Pro is good at other things. It is a bit of a macro photography star. You can take super-detailed close-ups, and the phone (like others) seems to revert to the 48MP ultra-wide camera when you flick the Macro switch in the camera app.

Its main camera sensor is also the same gigantic Sony sensor used in the Oppo Find X2 Pro. We get two great 48MP cameras for normal and ultra-wide shots, and the same 8MP zoom OnePlus used last time around. We had a chance to put the OnePlus 8 Pro up against the OnePlus 8 to see the difference. And as the OnePlus 8 also has the same primary camera sensor as the OnePlus 7T Pro, it’s a solid indicator of the annual upgrade we get.

Big benefits include significantly better fine detail and clearer textures in the shadow areas of photos. 4K video is far sharper here than in the OnePlus 8, and there’s more detail in your low-light Nightscape images too.

Nightscape is OnePlus’s dedicated night mode. We like the OnePlus 8 Pro camera, particularly the unusually good macro mode. It is a real, if not mind-blowing, upgrade over last year’s model. But now we’re looking at an £800-plus phone, the so-so 8-megapixel zoom camera stands out. Not in a good way.