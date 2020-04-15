OnePlus always packs great Qualcomm processors into its phones. But the camera tech? Its history here isn’t quite so strong.

The OnePlus 8 has three rear cameras, and two of them are good. There’s a 48MP primary camera and a 16MP ultra-wide, and both use solid Sony sensors. They are the very same sensors used in the OnePlus 7T, an IMX586 and IMX481. These offer excellent results in daylight, and aside from the odd change in colour temperature image quality is not too far off that of the higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro. Until you look very close, anyway.

The very best phone cameras can render a little more fine detail and texture detail than the OnePlus 8 even in daylight. You’ll see clearer blades of glass, more individual pieces of gravel in someone’s driveway, with the Pro version. But before you start zooming into the pics, there’s not a huge drop in quality.

Their wide-angle lenses are a similar case. Like the better wides, you don’t register a big drop in image quality as soon as you hit the 0.6x zoom button. Result. Don’t mistake the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro for camera equals, though.

The non-Pro model is less well equipped for more extreme situations, and even the Pro isn’t exactly a hero at dealing with them compared to a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Huawei P40 Pro. The OnePlus 8 has a good night photography mode, one that takes a second or two to create a clever composite of frames. But the results are softer than the best around, and softer than the OnePlus 8 Pro’s shots.

It’s also much worse at close-up macro photography, one of the OnePlus 8 Pro’s strongest parts. The OnePlus 8 has a camera dedicated to macro shooting. You switch to it using a button that sits right at the top of the camera app. However, it has a 2-megapixel sensor, the equivalent of a toy you might get free in a cereal box. Disclaimer: for those too young to get that reference, sugary cereal for kids used to come with junk plastic toys in the bottom. The 90s were exciting years.

The OnePlus 8 also has no zoom camera. When you use the 2x button in the app, it crops into the main sensor. It’s no match for a proper 3x or 5x zoom, but we still appreciate easy access to the crop mode. Would we rather have the OnePlus 7T’s 12MP zoom camera, over a 2MP macro? Yes. And the annual price increase does put more focus on what is arguably a camera downgrade.

There are a good number of video features, though. You can shoot at up to 4K resolution, 60 frames per second with stabilisation. And there’s a super stable mode, also seen in the OnePlus 7T. This uses software-stabilisation-optical-stabilisation sandwich, and while it can result in some strange image wobble distortion in lower light, it is otherwise very effective. You just use it at up to 4K resolution, 30 frames per second too.

We tried the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 4K video modes side-by-side, and the Pro’s 4K video has significantly more detail, though. The two phones share the same selfie camera sensor, though, an IMX471. And it’s very good, with solid skin tone handling and excellent detail, as long as you hold it still enough to avoid a blurred exposure.