The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max boast AI-powered quad cameras and fast charging batteries

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has added to its affordable Redmi range with with the shiny new Note 9 Pro (£140) and Note 9 Pro Max (£160). Launching first in India, both handsets are powered by the midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipse and feature an AI-powered quad camera with 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 5020mAh fast charging battery, and a 6.67in FHD+ DotDisplay. The major difference between the pair are those cameras, with the Note 9 Pro Max boasting a 64MP quad camera setup compared to the 48MP rig featured in the standard Note 9 Pro. The Pro Max also packs a 32MP selfie camera, which should outperform the more modest 18MP selfie snapper stuffed into its cheaper counterpart. Still, both are shaping up to be solid affordable offerings. Let's just hope they make the hop over from India in super quick time.