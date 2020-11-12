Whether you prefer the new spherical look to the old tubular one will be purely personal, but the change in shape isn’t just aesthetic, it has sonic benefits too.

There’s room inside for a second 0.8in tweeter to join the 3.0in woofer, with the extra space meaning it sounds beefier than you’d expect from a speaker of this size and price. Play something with a generous helping of bass and you’ll feel it in a way that just wasn’t apparent with the previous shape. We used Spotify but it also supports Apple Music, Deezer and Amazon Music (obviously), so it’s got pretty much all musical bases covered, and while you wouldn’t want to use it to soundtrack a house party, it’s not lacking for volume.

This improved audio performance could also be down to its auto-tuning tech – a trick borrowed from the Echo Studio. This listens to the acoustics of the room that it’s in and tweaks audio playback to suit the size and shape, although there’s no option to turn this on and off, so it’s hard to say exactly how effective it is.

Despite its shape, the new Echo is much more directional than previous models – it sounds best when it’s pointing at you, although with the two tweeters pointing slightly outwards there’s a decent-sized soundstage, especially considering its size. This idea that people have their smart speakers in the middle of the room always did seem a bit weird, and Amazon has finally acknowledged that they’re most likely to live on a shelf, windowsill or some other surface that’s up against a wall.

Of course, using an Echo isn’t just about what you can hear, there’s what Alexa hears to consider as well. Amazon hasn’t revealed how many mics are onboard the new Echo but it does feel a touch snappier than before, with less thinking time required (from Alexa, we can’t vouch for your brainpower).

That should only get better when Amazon’s AZ1 Neural Edge processor comes online later this year, but it’s already an improvement on previous models, even if it can still get confused with more complicated song titles and has a slightly irritating habit of playing live versions of songs instead of the originals – a real mixtape faux pas.