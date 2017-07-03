The Hue range began as a simple starter kit containing three colour-changing bulbs and a hub that you connect to your router, and while many extra lights and accessories have appeared since then, that’s still the most sensible way to begin your collection.

These days, though, you can choose between getting a starter kit that contains three colour bulbs (£150) or two white bulbs (£60), and the hub that comes in the box with both has full support for Apple HomeKit (more on that below). And in case you’re wondering, the answer is yes, you do want to get the colour bulbs.

Sure, there are rooms in your house that will be better off with the white bulbs (a bathroom bathed in red light is just weird) and you can alter the brightness and colour temperature of those, which is very handy, but the key brilliance of Hue is that you can change the colour of your bulbs (individually or as a set) and I think to go for white from the off would be to miss the point.

So you’ve got your three coloured bulbs (they’re available with Edison, Bayonet or GU10 connectors): what are the other options?

There are now E14 candle bulbs for your bedside lamps a motion sensor - this is particularly handy for getting your bathroom light to turn on and off without any night-time fumbling in the dark, though it's not quite water-resistant enough for an outdoor porch light.

Beyond those new additions, the £70 Lightstrips (the latest version is the Plus) are probably the most interesting, fun and useful extras to consider. These are 2m long strips riddled with LEDs that can also be changed to pretty much any colour imaginable, and because they’re bendy, backed with adhesive and can be trimmed or extended (by 1m at a time up to a maximum 10m) they can be placed almost anywhere.

Use them as underlights to make your sofa look like a boy racer’s Vauxhall Nova, run them along the top of a bookshelf to beam coloured light onto the ceiling, or wrap them around the edges of your TV for that Ambilight-like glow. Honestly, the options are near endless, and I was being silly with the Vauxhall Nova comparison - it's dead easy to achieve a really classy effect by using Lightsrips around your room.

Beyond that there are a number of lamps available, including the Iris (£90) and Bloom (£50), which are designed to project light onto your walls, and the Go (£80), which is battery powered so can be moved around the house or even into the garden.

There’s a variety of very fancily styled lamps and ceiling lights now, too, and while you’re expected to use the Hue app on your phone to operate your lights, there are also easily installed wireless dimmer switches, which can be very useful, especially when you have guests staying at your house. Imagine telling your in-laws that they can only turn the lights on and off if they first download an app.