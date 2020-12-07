You play as V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary whose appearance and abilities you have full customisation of. Far from a blank slate however, they’re fully voiced with plenty to say and thrust into a deeply personal mission. Although there’s a central story CD Projekt Red wants to tell, you get to give your own spin on V. They can be wry, knowing and aggressive, yet also just as capable of displaying warmth, empathy, even vulnerability.

As this game is almost entirely in a first-person perspective, you’re fully immersed as them, whether you’re knocking back a shot of tequila or cracking a quip when a gang leader’s got a gun to your face. That might render all that time spent in the character creator obsolete, though it’s all the more reason then to check out your reflection in the mirror from time to time or open up the game’s elaborate photo mode.

The visuals are naturally much better utilised on the other characters you encounter, which includes a fairly diverse and strongly written cast, such as Jackie, your big pal with big dreams, or Panam, a nomad at loggerheads with her own clan.

One exception is Johnny Silverhand, a misanthropic underground rocker-turned-revolutionary who’s literally all the worst voices inside your head. It’s a surprise turn from Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves who must relish the opportunity to play against type. That said, his appearance and delivery often feels distractingly uncanny compared to the more experienced voice actors.