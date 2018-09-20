Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is best?

Released this past spring, Sony's Xperia XZ2 was the best flagship we had seen from the company in some time, scrapping its old, boxy smartphone aesthetic and packing in some neat perks. And now the Xperia XZ3 is even better.

True, the barely six-month turnaround has been startlingly quick, but the proof is in the pudding: the XZ3 looks even nicer, has a dramatically better screen, and makes some other improvements while keeping the same relatively modest price point… well, modest for a 2018 flagship phone.

On the other hand, there's almost nothing modest about Samsung's Galaxy Note 9. It's extra-large and definitely in charge, and this stylus-packing phone definitely tips the price scales at a startling £899.

If you're looking for a new top-end Android, these are two of the most intriguing options today – but which is the smarter pick? Here's what we think.