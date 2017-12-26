So you just got a... PlayStation 4 Pro

If you're running into an issue getting either 4K or HDR working with your TV, do this: Google it. Seriously. Lots of other people have probably run into the same problem, and there are message boards full of home theater geniuses who have already solved their conundrums. That's how I fixed my own PS4 Pro setup issue. Each TV may have its own setting to tick off, and you may not know what to do if you don't understand this stuff inside and out. Also, this PlayStation support doc could be of some help.

Before you set up the PlayStation 4 Pro, however, you'll have an important decision to make: do you want/need to transfer your games, save files, and other media from another PS4, or are you starting fresh? If it's the former, consult our guide on what kind of transfer options you have.

It's pretty easy to do a transfer if you have both consoles handy. Otherwise, if you have a PlayStation Plus account, you can upload your saves to the cloud and then just redownload any digital games, or reinstall disc-based titles. In any case, if you need to transfer data over, you'll want to get started with that before getting too deep into playing with your new box.

You'll also need to login with or create a PlayStation Network console to connect to the Internet, download games, make friends, and play online multiplayer games. It's free, it's easy, and there's no reason not to do it.

You might also consider signing up for the aforementioned PlayStation Plus subscription. Sony's membership plan is now required to play online games, but it also has other benefits: namely a few free games to download each and every month and keep, so long as your Plus subscription is paid up.

For your money, you'll get a mix of older favourites, alluring indies, and occasionally the semi-high-profile new release, not to mention discounts on all PlayStation Store purchases. It's £50 per year or £7 monthly, but the benefits are pretty massive if you plan to play regularly. In fact, we have a monthly spotlight of the latest free games to download - bookmark this link!

Oh, and expect to find a sizable system update waiting for you whenever you finally get the system up and running… and probably updates for any games you're playing for the first time, as well. Welcome to modern console gaming.