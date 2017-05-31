The 15 best PlayStation VR games

Keep your closest teddy to hand: gaming's original scare-fest is back - and suitably terrifying in VR.

Another gasp-inducing surprise of PlayStation's E3 2016 press conference, the pant-wetting trailer gave plenty of journalists nightmares - and it turns out that was all just a teaser for the terror of Resident Evil 7.

A tight field of view, plodding movement speed and a game world packed full of incidental (and gross) detail leave you constantly on edge, wondering if the next enemy is going to appear in front, above, below or behind you.

What's more, while the Baker plantation might not be as sprawling in Res 7 as the original game's Spencer mansion, it feels plenty big enough when its crazed residents are pursuing you in VR.

In first person, every room feels constrictive, with overflowing detritus and ruined furniture blocking your path. Sure, the deliberately clunky controls feel restrictive when you're trying to dodge attacks, but at all other times the VR experience - including a cleverly thought-through input system where the right stick turns you in 30-degree intervals as you freely look around - is incredibly immersive, and utterly scary.

Price: £42

