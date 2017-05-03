These are the games you can play for free on PlayStation Plus this month

You might not love the idea of paying for a PlayStation Plus subscription, but that £40 a year includes a massive bounty of free games.

Each and every month, Sony trots out a new selection of games you can download for free all month and then keep and play forever, so long as you maintain your Plus subscription. You'll always find at least a couple of PlayStation 4 picks, along with games for PS3 and Vita as well.

Looking for a heads-up on which games you can grab right now? We've got you covered: these are the UK's PlayStation Plus freebies for May 2017. Get them while they're still around!