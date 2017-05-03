These are the games you can play for free on PlayStation Plus this month

You might not love the idea of paying for a PlayStation Plus subscription, but that £40 a year includes a massive bounty of free games.
Each and every month, Sony trots out a new selection of games you can download for free all month and then keep and play forever, so long as you maintain your Plus subscription. You'll always find at least a couple of PlayStation 4 picks, along with games for PS3 and Vita as well.
Looking for a heads-up on which games you can grab right now? We've got you covered: these are the UK's PlayStation Plus freebies for May 2017. Get them while they're still around!
On PlayStation Plus in May 2017
Tales from the Borderlands (PS4)
Tales from the Borderlands is an episodic narrative adventure set in the universe of Gearbox's vast, colourful shooter – and even without the head shots and millions of weapon combinations, it's still a lot of fun. In fact it's arguably the funniest of all of Telltale's adventure games, and you'll get the entire five-episode series with this download.
Alienation (PS4)
Hailing from the makers of Dead Nation and Resogun, Alienation is a frenetic blast-a-thon that drops you into alien-infested places around Earth. You can team up with up to three other local or online players to deliver some wild top-down carnage in unison. (Note: if you're in the US you'll get Abzu free instead of Alienation.)
Blood Knights (PS3)
Fancy some gory hack-and-slash action? Blood Knights, as the title suggests, could fit the bill. You'll play as a famed vampire hunter who has, rather unfortunately, been turned into a vampire yourself. Still, on the plus side you do unlock your own newfound abilities in the process. Might offer some mindless, fantasy fun.
Port Royale 3 (PS3)
If you like pirates and love in-depth simulation games, then you should get a kick out of Port Royale 3. This sim finds you commanding your vessel in the 17th-century Caribbean, and lets you chart your own path, whether it's as an honest merchant, or… well, a pirate. You choose.
Type:Rider (PS4, Vita)
Type:Rider is one of this month's PlayStation Vita picks, but it'll also play on PS4 – and in either case, it's definitely worth a look. This inventive indie builds side-scrolling platform and puzzle challenges from fonts and the history of typography. It's cooler than it sounds, promise!
Laser Disco Defenders (Vita)
A twin-stick shooter about a team of disco dancers blasting enemy minions to bits? Uh… right. While the premise is a bit ridiculous, Laser Disco Defenders actually saw some solid reviews when it released last year. Besides, what else are you using the Vita for these days?