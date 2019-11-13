In Marvel’s Spider-Man, the high-profile PlayStation 4 exclusive that launched in the second half of last year, upgrading Spidey allowed him to leap effortlessly across entire skyscrapers in Midtown Manhattan.

By contrast, 2019’s big PS4 title is Death Stranding, a game in which you’ll spend many, many hours trying to prevent the protagonist from falling flat on his arse while cautiously descending a hill. Nobody can accuse Sony’s console of lacking in variety.

Death Stranding is the first release from famed Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima and his development studio Kojima Productions since they parted ways with Konami after MGS 5. It is, then, quite a big deal, and the fact that nobody had a clue what the game actually was for years after it was first announced only added to the hype.

The self-styled auteur has slowly drip fed us information, but it was hard to make much sense of it. Babies in capsules, invisible monsters, urinating, ladders and Conan O’Brien cameos: even for Kojima this one looked weird.

Now it’s here, the obvious question is: is it good? But the answer is far less straightforward.

At its core, Death Stranding is a game about walking. Other stuff happens, particularly later on, but mostly, this is the first AAA walking simulator. You pick up a package, walk for miles and deliver it to someone. You have a chat with a not always friendly hologram, restock your supplies and then do it all over again. Essentially a 50+ hour fetch quest, Death Stranding is stupidly long, consistently baffling and so incredibly monotonous that it may well drive you to tears.

And yet, at times the game can be as strangely compelling as its maker, and its unapologetic refusal to conform is actually quite refreshing. Death Stranding has something to say - albeit with all the subtlety of a hand grenade - about America, the environmental crisis, fatherhood, technology, the gig economy, social media, the loss of community in the modern world, and perhaps even video games in general.

Confused? You probably still will be after the credits have rolled.