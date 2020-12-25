So you just got a… Microsoft Xbox Series X/Series S

Basic setup on either console is effectively identical and shouldn’t be too difficult for anyone who has set up a previous-generation console, such as an Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

Choose whether you want to have your system standing vertically or laying on its side: either is fine. Right out of the box, all you need to do is plug in the power cord and connect the other end to a wall outlet, and then connect the HDMI cable from the console to your TV.

You’ll want to plug the Xbox Series X/S into the most advanced HDMI port you have on your TV - ideally an HDMI 2.1 port, if you have one, to enable 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second on supported TVs. Not every set will have that, however, and you can still play your new Xbox without every possible bell and whistle equipped. But you definitely want the best picture you can get.

Insert the batteries into the controller and then you can begin digital setup. With the new Xbox consoles, Microsoft has enabled the use of the official Xbox smartphone app on iOS or Android to speed up the process of inputting logins and passwords, although you can continue right on your TV using the controller if you please. You’ll need a Microsoft account to set things up, but a basic account is free: you don’t have to subscribe to the paid Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass memberships, either now or later. They are purely optional.