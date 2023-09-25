PS5 Slim: everything we’ve heard about Sony’s streamlined console

The PS5 is already one of the best consoles money can buy. That doesn’t mean it can’t be improved, though.

While rumours of a PS5 Pro have been circulating for a good while now, a PS5 Slim could also be on the horizon. A Slim model could see a smaller, cheaper, cooler-running PlayStation 5 based on the latest chip fabrication technology.

Following the launch of the PS4 in November 2013, the PlayStation 4 Slim appeared in September 2016. The same was true of the PlayStation 3, which saw another three-year gap between its launch in 2006 and the Slim version in 2009. If Sony follows the same timetable, we could still see a PS5 Slim in late 2023.

We were hoping for some sort of insight at the latest PlayStation State of Play event. Sure, we got a big look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and a VR Ghostbusters game, the official jury is still out on the PlayStation Slim. But for now, there’s at least some hearty rumours out there that point to what a PS5 Slim might look like. Here’s all we know.

PS5 Slim: what do we want?

It’s pretty fair to assume that the PS5 Slim will be smaller and lighter than it’s (literal) bigger sibling. The current disc-version of the PS5 comes in at a beefy 15.4in×10.2in×4.1in, and weights 9.9lb/4.5kg. There’s some fat to be trimmed off there, including a disc drive and some internal mechanisms.

Some recent leaks, which we’ll get more on to below, suggests the PS5 Slim could have up to 2in/5cm skimmed off its height. However, supposed leaked images suggest it’ll be roughly the same in width, making for a peculiar looking chunky square.

Beyond its size, most of us would really expect the PS5 to possess all the power of the original console.

Is the PS5 Slim actually just the same console with a detachable disk drive?

Recent rumours from TheLeak have suggested a redesigned PS5 is on the way – but it may not actually be called PS5 Slim. The goal will still be to reduce size and weight, though. A die shrink (smaller, more efficient version of an existing CPU) could help bring power consumption down. The tweaked chassis should also be able to stand vertically without the need for a stand.

Insider Gaming suggests that a PS5 Slim will actually be a version of the original PS5 with a detachable disk drive, meaning that the original disk version of the console would be phased out. It’s suggested this could indeed be coming in late 2023 and is a very strong possibility in our book. This would not be a replacement for the PS5 Pro, which it seems is coming at a later date.

The biggest leak to date comes via Twitter user BwE, who claims to have gotten hold of the plastic shell that will be used for an upcoming PS5 model. A large bulge at the side contains the disc drive slot, but the main unit is considerably skinnier than the regular PS5 console. The front USB ports have also been swapped from one USB-C and one USB-A to two USB-Cs.

It is implied the disc drive can be attached and removed, fuelling rumours Sony would be selling the drive separately, although this isn’t shown in the clip.

PS5 Slim: How much could it cost?

The PlayStation 4 cost $399/£349 at launch, and was followed up by the $299/£259 PS4 Slim ($399/£309 if you went for the model with a 1TB hard disk).

A PS5 Slim would need to compete with Microsoft’s popular Xbox Series S, which is available for $299/£249. That said, Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer told CNBC that Series S consoles are sold at a loss in the hope that gamers will buy lots of games to play on it. $370/£299 is our estimate right now.

PS5 Slim: when could it be released?

We originally speculated that a PS5 Slim could come as early as September. That was largely down to an accidental confirmation by Microsoft, who stated in court documents that Sony intended to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later in the year.

However, since we’re already at the end of September, that seems somewhat impossible now. A Christmas release is still possible, but as each day passes, that becomes more unlikely…but not impossible.

Jack Needham About A writer of seven years and serial FIFA 23 loser, Jack is also Features Editor at Stuff. Jack has written extensively about the world of tech, business, science and online culture. He also covers gaming, but is much better at writing about it than actually playing. Jack keeps the site rolling with extensive features, analysis and occasional sarcasm.