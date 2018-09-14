Opinion: Apple nearly sold me on the iPhone XR, but the screen killed it

I went into Apple's iPhone XS reveal event this week fully expecting that I'd finish the day making plans to buy the super-sized iPhone XS Max. And that's exactly what happened. But for a moment there, I seriously considered swapping down to the iPhone XR.

There's so much to love about Apple's entry-level 2018 iPhone. It has the same kind of edge-to-edge screen and design aesthetic as the iPhone X and now iPhone XS, it packs in the same powerful new A12 Bionic chip, and the single back camera matches the main one on the XS models, delivering the impressive Smart HDR capabilities. All of that checks out.

And then it has colour: bright blue, red, and orange options in the mix, with an aluminium frame stylized to match. I don't need stainless steel and understated elegance: I want personality and pop, and the iPhone XR has that in a way that the iPhone XS simply does not. Between the colours, key specs, and idea of spending less with each monthly payment, I was just about fully onboard the iPhone XR train – to my own surprise.

But then the other shoe dropped, and the rumours were confirmed: Apple still saddled the thing with a low-resolution display. It's baffling to see a £749+ flagship phone in 2018 with anything less than a 1080p panel, and Apple went well below that once again with the iPhone XR. Many of the "downgrades" on the iPhone XR seem entirely reasonable and even tolerable, but that's where Apple lost me.