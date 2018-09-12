The 4 biggest announcements from Apple's iPhone XS reveal

Confirming the gushing flow of recent rumours, Apple's biggest announcement today was the iPhone XS, an enhanced version of last year's revamped iPhone X.

The iPhone XS is largely an evolution of what we already know and love from the last version, keeping the same build, size, and screen specs as before while improving seemingly everything.

It features the new A12 Bionic processor, the world's first 7nm smartphone chip with 6.9 billion transistors within, plus the 5.8in OLED display packs 60% greater dynamic range than the iPhone X and supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR.

Face ID and the TrueDepth camera system returns, of course, with a new sensor that's twice as fast, along with faster algorithms and improved security. On the back side, the specs are about the same with the dual 12-megapixel cameras at f/1.8 and f/2.4, but now there's a slider that allows you to change the depth of field after a shot has been taken.

The phone also features the "most durable glass ever in a smartphone" on the front and back, says Apple, and boasts improved IP68 dust and water resistance. Meanwhile, improved speakers provide wider stereo sound performance, plus Apple has finally instituted dual SIM support via a nano-SIM and digital e-SIM.

The iPhone XS starts at £999/US$999 and comes in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB editions. It's available in gold, silver, and space grey flavours. Pre-orders begin this Friday, 14 September, and the iPhone XS goes on sale on 21 September.