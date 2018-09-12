iPhone XS is a 5.8in beauty with faster Face ID, better sound and serious camera talents

Throw your iPhone X in the bin. This one's better and it's the same price, coming in at a once jaw-dropping, now barely eye-lid batting $999 (starting price). This little number sports the latest and most powerful A12 Bionic Chip which is capable of all sorts of smart stuff with photos, nifty storage handling and games will look and sound epic. And even with all that extra power, the iPhone XS gives you 30 mins more battery life than the iPhone X. Yeah - that's not so jaw-dropping but stay with us. The back 12MP dual camera system with an improved true tone flash paired with Smart HDR creates really detailed images and manages exposure in the most awkward of lighting scenarios. At the front, you get a 7MP cameras with f/2.2 aperture, twice as fast as the X. The coolest part though, is the depth of field slider allowing you to adjust the background blurriness on portrait mode. Fool your mates into believing you're a bonafide photographer with DSLR-worthy results. And there's a few more video tricks too with improved stabilisation and four built-in mics. Face ID is faster and more accurate than ever, making it the most secure iPhone yet. Talking of secure, you can relax poolside with the XS with a waterproofing of IP68 for up to 2 meters for a whole 30 minutes. It bleeds iOS 12, so expect a whole host of AR experiences at your fingertips. Pre-order from 14 September and it'll be shipped by 21 September.