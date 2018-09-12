Apple’s iPhone XR is a 6.1-inch blower that adds a splash of colour to the iPhone X line

Presumably recognising not everyone has a grand to spend on a phone, Apple has introduced the iPhone XR (from £749). During the keynote, the word ‘same’ was used almost hypnotically by Jony Ive’s soothing voice to note the device has plenty of the same bits found in the pricier iPhone XS line – the same A12 chip; the same True Depth camera; the same FaceID system. What’s not the same: the price (lower), the camera system (no dual set-up here), and the display. Apple reckons the XR’s LCD screen’s the most advanced the industry’s ever seen. But the 1972x828 resolution is below 1080p, and at 326ppi only echos the sharpness of the iPhone 8. Still, you do get a bunch of finishes (including arresting yellow and blue numbers). If you’re tempted, you can plonk down your cash on 19 October.