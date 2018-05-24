OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro: Which is best?

That's not the case when it comes to the camera setup: the P20 Pro is far and away the better smartphone shooter, and that comes down to quality as much as quantity.

See, the P20 Pro has three back cameras, which sounds completely unnecessary at first – but how it uses them is what really makes the difference here. Between the 40-megapixel RGB camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 20MP black-and-white camera, the P20 Pro takes dazzling snaps in good lighting and even some seriously strong low-light photos.

And the zooming options are incredible. The 3x optical zoom and 5x "hybrid" zoom both impress, giving you the ability to capture far-off images with previously-unattainable clarity. Well, at least for a smartphone. The A.I.-assisted colours are a bit overblown out of the box, but you can disable that. Overall, the P20 Pro beats the Google Pixel 2 as the best phone camera on the market today.

By comparison, the OnePlus 6 back camera setup is merely pretty good. It's a dual-camera array with a 16MP main camera and 20MP secondary camera, both at f/1.7 aperture. Optical image stabilisation and a larger main sensor help with clarity, and in good lighting the results can be punchy and detailed.

But the overblown colours here can't be tempered, in our experience, and some exposure issues muck things up. The image processing doesn't seem to be quite on par – but it's still a better-than-solid camera overall. It's just going up against the best here.

Verdict: Huawei P20 Pro