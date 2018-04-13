Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: Which is best?

When the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ released in March, they immediately took the top spot on our list of the best smartphones in the world, dethroning their predecessors after a full year. Will the Galaxy S9 phones remain unchallenged for a year, as well?

Don't count on it. The Huawei P20 Pro is here, and while past Huawei efforts have sometimes been hit-or-miss as complete packages, this one's the real deal: it's a seriously awesome flagship from top to bottom, with one of the best cameras ever seen on a smartphone.

Even so, is it enough to take down the large-and-in-charge Samsung Galaxy S9+? Here's what we think, now that we've put both top-end phones through our review gauntlet.