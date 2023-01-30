How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: see the S23 reveal live

After what seems like years of leaks, it’s time for Samsung to reveal the Galaxy S23 at its own Unpacked event, taking place this Wednesday 1 February.

At last year’s event we got the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra as well as the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus and whopping great Tab S8 Ultra.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The event kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT and 6pm GMT on 1 February and will be held physically in San Francisco. While there’s not been any sort of runtime confirmed, these types of events usually last for around an hour to an hour and a half.

Samsung will be live-streaming the event directly, which you can pick up on the brand’s website, or directly below from YouTube.

Of course, we’ll be right here to bring you all the latest from the event. We’ll have coverage of all the new devices, and you don’t want to miss it.

What to expect from Samsung Unpacked 2023

There’s been no shortage of leaks around what to expect from the Unpacked event. We’ve got a pretty good handle on what devices Samsung is going to show off.

What we are not expecting this time around is any foldable phones or Galaxy Watch announcements. Those usually happens in August. We also don’t think there will be any tablets this time around, though we should get the Galaxy Tab S9 series sometime this year. Rumours also suggest earbuds won’t be part of the reveal this time around, which is a bit of a surprise, but then it hasn’t been too long since the debut of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

We know that Samsung will debut the S23 Series and that there will be three phones again – standard 6.1in version, 6.6in S23 Plus and 6.8in S23 Ultra. As before, we’d expect the first two devices to be pretty similar with the Ultra bringing other fun to the party including the S Pen stylus. However, as rumoured in numerous places we think the Ultra will have the huge 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor recently announced by Samsung itself, which would be a serious upgrade and will most likely appear alongside a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) and yet another 10MP telephoto (10x optical zoom). It’s also rumoured that the S23 Series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally.

It also appears we are going to get a Galaxy Book which is almost certainly a Windows laptop judging by Samsung’s previous nomenclature (it would actually be Galaxy Book 3). That name was revealed by Samsung’s own US pre-order page and other rumours suggest there will be several laptops in the range, which would tally with the Galaxy Book 2 series.

