Home runs: The 11 best smart home gadgets of CES 2018

There’s no doubt about it: buoyed by the widespread adoption of Alexa and Google Assistant-equipped kit and flexible platforms like Samsung’s SmartThings and Apple’s HomeKit, smart home tech feels like it’s finally on the cusp of mainstream adoption.

After a decade or so of languishing in the consumer tech background, connected home products are getting some proper time in the spotlight – and there’s no brighter place than Las Vegas, where this year’s CES has seen a slew of smart home devices launched and teased.

No need to trawl the web for details, though: we’ve picked out the highlights for you.