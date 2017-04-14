Home improvements: the 11 best IFTTT applets for your smart home

Got a flat full of smart devices? Good. Managed to link some of them up together? Great. Now it's time to make them even smarter.

Smart home devices and appliances help make our lives safer, more comfortable, or just plain cooler, but they're not always that intelligent when it comes to interacting with each other. Or doing some rather outside-the-box abilities, despite their top tech innards.

IFTTT can help. The "If This, Then That" platform helps bridge the gap between various smart home gadgets and unlocks new features that you didn't even know existed. You can experiment and make your own IFTTT applets/recipes, but luckily, the free service is already jam-packed with proven options. Try on a few of these and unlock your flat's true brilliance.