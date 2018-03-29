Which Fitbit should you buy?

Fitbit Ionic (£300)

The Ionic is like all of the best bits from Fitbit’s other trackers rolled into one.

That doesn’t mean it’s the best smartwatch you can buy (far from it), but it is the best all-round Fitbit ever, particularly if you want to track runs, bike rides and swimming.

It’s the only Fitbit with built-in GPS (although the Blaze and Charge 2 can piggyback off your phone’s GPS) and the only one, other than the Flex 2, that’s fully waterproof.

Want to store music, use third party app or make mobile payments? Again, this or the Versa are your only options in the land of Fitbitania.

While the Ionic has impressive stamina for a smartwatch, the downside of all this extra functionality is that it’ll only last a few days between charges (and even less if you go big on using GPS).

Compared to something like the Apple Watch, the smartwatch functionality is also pretty limited. The app gallery has a few choice picks like Strava, a Pomodoro timer and Flipboard. But there's not all that much going on compared to WatchOS and Android Wear.

Still, even taking into account the steep price tag, it’s one of the best choices around for getting daily health insights with a smattering of sport tracking. And it'll only get better from here.