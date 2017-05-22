Tech up your teatime: The best kitchen gadgets reviewed

Lazy cook or just need everything to be techie? We've found the perfect devices to soup up your kitchen
 

Technology and food are a match made in heaven. You've got fish and silicon chips. Motorolo'sAn all-you-can-eat USB-C-food buffet. And of course Apple.

But enough of that nonsense - you just want to know how to tech up your kitchen.

It's actually never been easier to get some digital help when cooking a great meal. Smart kitchen appliances abound, and some of them are even pretty good.

We've spent a few days gorging ourself on ice-cream, hot dogs and smoothies to bring you this selection of our favourites.

JUMP TO:

Breakfast gadgets

Kenwood EXCEL juicer JE850 | Movenza Automatic Black by Krups | Sage smart Toast (4-slice)

 

Lunch gadgets

Breville 3 Slice Sandwich Maker and Panini Maker | Nutribullet RX | Smart Retro Pop-Up HotDog Toaster

 

Dinner gadgets

Tefal Cook4Me Connect | Morphy Richards Sear and Stew Compact | Sage Smart Scoop Ice cream maker 

Breakfast needn't be a boring corn-and-milk-based affair - with the following implements in your kitchen, you could kick off the day in the best possible way. 

Kenwood EXCEL juicer JE850 (£220)

The single best thing about juicers is the delicious juice (naturally). The single worst thing? Cleaning up all the pulpy mess that you’re left with in the machine. Thankfully, the JE850 has been equipped with a mighty 1500W motor to extract more juice and leave less pulp behind. It also has two speeds, which makes it ideal for squeezing juice from hard fruits and veg, and the filter (inside the metal body) even continues to collect the delicious juice once the fruit has all been obliterated, so let it run for a few extra seconds to get every last drop. 

The extra-large feed hole means you can get all sorts of odd-shaped vegetables into it without having to cut them up and the three-litre pulp bin means you can do a whole sack of potatoes before it needs emptying – what do you mean you don’t like potato juice?!

Kenwood has gone to the trouble of patenting its anti-drip technology on the juice spout… but they probably shouldn’t have bothered, as it holds on to a tiny bit of juice that you inevitably end up spilling over the worktop when you’re taking it apart for washing up – oh, the irony! But for a big machine it comes apart very easily and is surprisingly easy to clean. Just one other word of warning: at over 5kg and 40cm high, you’d better make sure this thing will fit under your cupboards before you make the effort to haul one back from the shops.

Words: Ross Presly

Stuff Says ★★★★✩

Delicious juice, but make sure to clean it while the pulp is still wet Juicy 

Movenza Automatic Black by Krups (£180)

Most baristas these days look like extras from Sons of Anarchy who’ve had an accident in H&M. If you’d rather have your coffee served to you by an extra from Alien, Krups’ Movenza eats Dolce Gusto coffee pods and spits out a hot black brew without a tattoo in sight.

It’s bigger than it looks in the pictures, with a distinctly 3D-printed feel to the machined plastic, but it’s very easy to use: just follow the instructions on the individual pods and you’ll have the perfect latte macchiato (or whatever you’ve loaded it with) every single time. There’s even a touch panel to tweak the amount of hot or cold water you want poured through.

A box of 16 ‘official’ pods will set you back about £4.50, but if you like a frothy cappuccino you’ll need to use two per mug, doubling your contribution to the 180+ million discarded every year. On the other hand, Wish.com sells reusable pods at less than a tenner for six, meaning you can be a conveniently stylish eco-warrior. The coffee tastes good, too. The Americano is way better than your average powdered instant, and the latte is frothy and rich. For a good-morning wake-up hit, this is a stylish experience.

Words: Peter Brown

Stuff Says ★★★✩✩

A novelty barista replacement that comes at a cost 

Sage smart Toast (4-slice) (£170)

You make some toast and it’s a bit underdone, so you pop it back in for an extra minute. But you forget, because of the tea, and it burns. So you start scraping it off into the sink, and now you’ve forgotten the teabag and it’s all stewed. You groan, and then you look at your stupid toaster and yell, “AT LEAST I KNOW WHERE I AM WITH RICE KRISPIES!”

This isn’t a stupid toaster. It’s a comparatively intelligent one, with two hugely useful functions: ‘a bit more’, which heats the bread for an extra 30 seconds, and ‘a quick look’, which lifts it up for a progress check without interrupting the toasting. All this happens with motorised slots that glide up and down like the doors to a Bond villain’s lair – a big step up from the spring-loaded ones that occasionally launch a crumpet off your worktop and into the dog’s mouth.

Is this really a ‘smart’ toaster? No – it can’t be programmed to switch off when the toast has reached a set brownness, so it’s not catastrophe-proof – but it might be just clever enough to keep you out of the arms of those damned Rice Krispies.

Words: Richard Purvis

Stuff Says ★★★★✩

This could be just the friend your bleary-eyed mornings need

