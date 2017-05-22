Tech up your teatime: The best kitchen gadgets reviewed

Technology and food are a match made in heaven. You've got fish and silicon chips. Motorolo's. An all-you-can-eat USB-C-food buffet. And of course Apple.

But enough of that nonsense - you just want to know how to tech up your kitchen.

It's actually never been easier to get some digital help when cooking a great meal. Smart kitchen appliances abound, and some of them are even pretty good.

We've spent a few days gorging ourself on ice-cream, hot dogs and smoothies to bring you this selection of our favourites.