Tech up your teatime: The best kitchen gadgets reviewed

You make some toast and it’s a bit underdone, so you pop it back in for an extra minute. But you forget, because of the tea, and it burns. So you start scraping it off into the sink, and now you’ve forgotten the teabag and it’s all stewed. You groan, and then you look at your stupid toaster and yell, “AT LEAST I KNOW WHERE I AM WITH RICE KRISPIES!”
This isn’t a stupid toaster. It’s a comparatively intelligent one, with two hugely useful functions: ‘a bit more’, which heats the bread for an extra 30 seconds, and ‘a quick look’, which lifts it up for a progress check without interrupting the toasting. All this happens with motorised slots that glide up and down like the doors to a Bond villain’s lair – a big step up from the spring-loaded ones that occasionally launch a crumpet off your worktop and into the dog’s mouth.
Is this really a ‘smart’ toaster? No – it can’t be programmed to switch off when the toast has reached a set brownness, so it’s not catastrophe-proof – but it might be just clever enough to keep you out of the arms of those damned Rice Krispies.
Words: Richard Purvis