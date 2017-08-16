The best smartphone camera of 2017 - here’s what we think

We tried to listen to you, but let's be honest - Stuff is a dictatorship, not a democracy.

Last month, we published a blind test of photos shot with the eight best smartphones doing the rounds right now: Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, the Google Pixel XL, HTC U11, Huawei P10 Plus, LG G6, OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony's Xperia XZ Premium.

When we opened the voting up to our dear, dear readers, thousands of you picked your favourite images from seven categories: Landscape, Portrait, HDR, night (no flash), night (with flash), selfie, and Macro. Turns out you can't be trusted, though: your choices didn't always match up with ours.

Scroll on down to see which phones we gave the win to in each category, which one was our overall winner - and where our opinions split from yours.