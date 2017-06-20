Fancy, bezel-busting displays might be grabbing everyone’s attention elsewhere, but when the OnePlus 5 costs a whopping £200 less than a Galaxy S8, I can forgive a bit of extra wedge around the sides of the screen. It’s got 2.5D glass that curves slightly at each edge, which is a classy touch.

The aluminium unibody has been refined and reformed from last year’s OnePlus 3T, slimming down to just 7.25mm at its thickest point. Rounded edges and corners feel smooth and sit comfortably in your hand - it’s like holding a high-tech pebble.

There are signs of real attention to detail, too, like the colour-matched antenna lines that have been bumped as close to the edges of the rear as possible. They disappear into the background, with those headline-grabbing dual cameras taking all the attention. They bulge out slightly from the phone body, but not so much that you’ll be snagging it on your trouser pocket every time.

You can’t deny it looks an awful lot like an iPhone 7 Plus, either. Skinnier top and bottom bezels help keep the overall size down, though - it’s easier to use one-handed than Apple’s behemoth.

The dual cameras might give it an iPhone-esque vibe, but there’s one thing you get here that’s missing on Apple’s latest and greatest - the good ol’ 3.5mm headphone port. Other fan favourites like the Alert slider return, for quickly switching between loud, vibrate and silent profiles.

On the front, the pill-shaped fingerprint sensor is stupidly fast, unlocking the phone in less than 0.2 seconds - that’s quicker than you can blink. It’s flanked by hardware buttons, but you can turn ‘em off and use onscreen keys if you prefer.

The differences might be minor, but it’s amazing how much more premium the OnePlus 5 feels compared to last year’s 3T. It’s a shame OnePlus couldn’t make it waterproof, though - that’s pretty much the one missing feature we were hoping would make the cut.