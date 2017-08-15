The best smartphone camera of 2017 - here’s what you think

It’s not often we let you, the readers, make our decisions for us - after all, when was the last time democracy worked out nicely for all involved?

We ran caution to the wind last month, when we published a blind test of photos shot with the eight best smartphones doing the rounds right now: Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, the Google Pixel XL, HTC U11, Huawei P10 Plus, LG G6, OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony's Xperia XZ Premium. Then we opened up the voting to you.

Thousands of you picked your favourite image from seven categories: Landscape, Portrait, HDR, night (no flash), night (with flash), selfie, and Macro. But did you make the right decision?

Scroll on down to see which phones won in which categories, and which one was your overall winner.