Here’s why the OLED iPad Pro might be the most powerful tablet ever made

The rumoured OLED iPad Pro will be the most powerful tablet ever made, if the latest rumours prove to be true. Expected to be revealed in all its full glory at Apple’s iPad event on 7 May, it will, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, pack the power of Apple’s M4 processor — the very same chip that’s expected to be in the newer generation MacBook Pro.

Gurman believes that Apple will position the tablet as its first truly AI-powered device, thanks to the M4 processor’s new neural engine, which will apparently unlock the door to all manner of fresh new AI shenanigans — all the better to harness the full power of iPadOS 18 when it lands later this year.

And then, of course, there’s the OLED display, which will bring Apple’s tablet range into the visually delightful world of punchy colours and rich, deep blacks, finally catching up with the plethora of OLED-toting Android tablets that have been available for years. Combined with the new Apple Pencil which, according to Gurman, will feature haptic feedback for the first time (all the better to more naturally draw with, I presume), there’s no doubt that the new OLED iPad Pro will, unsurprisingly, be Apple’s best tablet to date.

It’s of course worth mentioning that until we see the events unfold at Apple’s 7 May launch event, all of these rumours should be taken with a generous sprinkling of salt. Although given Gurman’s accurate track record, we don’t expect too many surprises come launch day. Either way, we’ll be covering the news as it happens, so stay tuned.

Read more: The best free iPhone and iPad apps to download today

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.