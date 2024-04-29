Here’s why the OLED iPad Pro might be the most powerful tablet ever made
The next iPad Pro is expected to pack one hell of a punch
The rumoured OLED iPad Pro will be the most powerful tablet ever made, if the latest rumours prove to be true. Expected to be revealed in all its full glory at Apple’s iPad event on 7 May, it will, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, pack the power of Apple’s M4 processor — the very same chip that’s expected to be in the newer generation MacBook Pro.
Gurman believes that Apple will position the tablet as its first truly AI-powered device, thanks to the M4 processor’s new neural engine, which will apparently unlock the door to all manner of fresh new AI shenanigans — all the better to harness the full power of iPadOS 18 when it lands later this year.
And then, of course, there’s the OLED display, which will bring Apple’s tablet range into the visually delightful world of punchy colours and rich, deep blacks, finally catching up with the plethora of OLED-toting Android tablets that have been available for years. Combined with the new Apple Pencil which, according to Gurman, will feature haptic feedback for the first time (all the better to more naturally draw with, I presume), there’s no doubt that the new OLED iPad Pro will, unsurprisingly, be Apple’s best tablet to date.
It’s of course worth mentioning that until we see the events unfold at Apple’s 7 May launch event, all of these rumours should be taken with a generous sprinkling of salt. Although given Gurman’s accurate track record, we don’t expect too many surprises come launch day. Either way, we’ll be covering the news as it happens, so stay tuned.