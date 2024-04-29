Sorry PS5 owners. The Fallout 4 upgrade isn’t free for all

Fallout 4 is the game that refuses to die. Almost ten years since the apocalyptic survival was originally released, Bethesda has given Fallout 4 a new lick of paint for modern games consoles and PCs. A next-gen version of the game is now available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but not all versions are created equal.

Naturally, thanks to Bethesda’s relationship with Microsoft, Xbox users can easily upgrade their existing version of Fallout 4 free of charge. Things are a little trickier for PS5 users and PlayStation Plus subscribers, though.

“The Fallout 4 next-gen update will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra members through the PlayStation Game Catalog,” wrote Bethesda on Twitter/X. “Your patience is appreciated while the teams work on this.”

Causing a fallout

What does that mean exactly? Well, if you’re already a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium member, then you won’t have to pay extra for the, er, free upgrade. If you’re on the PlayStation Plus Essential package, then you’ll have to upgrade your tier to access the freshest version of Fallout 4.

To us, it seems a little stingy to make a free upgrade available to all, except those on a more budget friendly subscription. It’s especially harsh given how Fallout 4 is almost a decade old. In something that has become a Bethesda trend of late, many players have reported numerous issues with the update, including numerous bugs to broken mods. Still, if you’re yet to experience this groundbreaking RPG, now would be a good time to enter the wasteland.

