Best home theatre kit 2023: all our buying guides in one place
Our curated roundups of the best home theatre kit around - check out our pick of the bunch
The world of home entertainment can be a touch overwhelming with so much choice and with terms like ‘variable refresh rate’ and ‘dimming zones’ being thrown around, it can leave the most patient of punters flummoxed. Of course, this doesn’t have to be the case, not with Stuff’s ultimate guide to buying the best home theatre kit for you. That means we’ve got something for all, ranging from ‘budget brilliance’ all the way to ‘break the bank’, and it’s not only about goggle boxes. To get the kind of sound that gives you a virtual wallop in the stomach, you might find you need a soundbar, so we’ve tested the cream of the crop to bring you an epic film night.
One more thing, don’t forget to commit our home cinema or home theater jargon buster to memory so you can hold your own at a TV technician dinner party. Thankfully, we’ve enlisted a bunch of experts to tell you the difference between HDMI 2.1 and Acoustic Surface Audio+.
It’s no secret that we’re a bit obsessed with good films and TV shows and we’ve got plenty of streaming guide features, too with the best things to watch on Netflix, Now, Amazon Prime Video and a dedicated listicle to help you find the best 4K movies and shows.
The best home theatre kit explored
Best 4K TV 2023: top home cinema screens for every budget – reviewed
Bring home the big screen on any budget
Best soundbar 2023: top TV speakers for every screen and budget
Tinny TV speakers? You’re barred
The best wireless speakers 2023: Sonos, Amazon, KEF and more
Streaming speakers for all budgets – our guide to the best wireless speakers you can find anywhere
Which Sonos should you buy? The best Sonos speakers reviewed and rated
How to pick the perfect connected speaker for your crib
What is multi-room audio? Whole home sound explained
What’s the best type of multiroom audio for you?
Jargon buster: Stuff’s glossary guide to home cinema lingo
How to tell your DSP from your dynamic metadata
The best 4K movies and TV shows – and how to watch them
Got a 4K telly? Then treat your eyes to some eye-popping UHD entertainment.
The 33 best Netflix Originals TV shows and films
Some of Netflix’s finest fare is homegrown – here’s what you should be streaming. Updated for January 2023
HDMI explained: the different types of HDMI port and what they can do
Get to know the sockets round the back of your telly with our guide to HDMI
What is ARC? HDMI’s Audio Return Channel explained
Get a better sound signal for your TV audio system with just an HDMI cable and ARC or eARC
What is Dolby Vision? The HDR format wars explained
HDR display technology is found nearly everywhere. But what do all the letters mean, and where can you watch it?
What is Dolby Atmos? The immersive audio tech explained
Dolby Atmos is, basically, 3D audio. But how does it work?