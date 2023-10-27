How to watch Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event on 30 October

Apple has announced it will be holding a Mac event on 30 October. It seems to be an online event only – rather than having an in-person element for members of the press and tech analysts.

The event will be streamed live on Apple’s website, YouTube (see the embedded video below), and Apple TV. We’ll, of course, be bringing you the very latest news, reveals and features from the event.

When is the Apple Event?

Apple’s latest event is taking place at a slightly odd time – 5pm PT, which puts it at 8pm ET and midnight in the UK (GMT) and 1am in Central Europe. So given the timing there is potential for it to be a US and Canada launch only, though that seems unlikely in this day and age. And we know it will be Mac-related which are obviously global products.

How to watch the Apple Event

What to expect from the Apple Event

The event seems set to reveal M3 Macs. Not only is the event’s tagline ‘Scary fast’ but the Apple logo on the event page transforms into a Mac Finder logo. Pretty obvious what’s going to happen there then. It also will almost certainly focus on hardware – after all, it was less than a month ago that macOS 14, aka macOS Sonoma, was launched (check out our macOS Sonoma tips and tricks).

So any thoughts that this was an event about the AirPods Max 2nd gen – or maybe new iPads for example – should be swiftly dispatched. Apple probably thought it was wise to manage expectations given that next year is set to be a big one for the company with Apple Vision Pro on the horizon and other key products expected.

We think there will be a new 24in iMac to replace the current M1 model (could there finally be a bigger one, too?) plus new MacBook Pros – however, they will most likely look like the current generation. We’re not currently expecting an update to the M2 MacBook Air, not least because there’s only just been a 15in version released. However, we guess it’s possible that Apple could just swap in

