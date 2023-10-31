Guess how Apple shot its latest event? With an iPhone, of course

Apple’s most recent event was the Halloween-themed Scary Fast shebang. The midnight (at least on these shores) launch saw new top MacBook Pros and a revisited iMac hit the shelves, debuting the M3 series of chips. But perhaps one of the most interesting titbits from the event is how it was shot. Apple filmed the whole thing using an iPhone.

Yep, you heard right. The entire Scary Fast Apple event was shot using an iPhone 15 Pro Max. At the end of the event, a card read that the keynote video was “shot on iPhone and edited on Mac”. All the presenters, locations, and even the drone shots were filmed using this year’s top smartphone from the Cupertino-based company.

Of course, Apple used additional filming equipment, such as dollies and drones. But all the footage was captured through the iPhone camera. While you might struggle to film a similar production by yourself, it’s an impressive feat for a camera you slide in your pocket. The pre-recorded event looked just as good as always, and the Halloween-theme, effects, and jokes were a warm touch.

Apple’s Scary Fast event saw new Macs hit the scene. The brand showed off the M3 series of chips, the latest in the line-up. Alongside the standard model, there are Pro and Max specs up for grabs – up to 80% faster than the M1 counterparts. These new chips arrived in new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, with a fitting Space Back colour, and a revamped 24-inch iMac.

