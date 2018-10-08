Apple iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is best?

Both phones pack a pair of cameras on the back, with the iPhone XS opting for the same specs as last year: two 12-megapixel cameras, one wide-angle at f/1.8 and the other telephoto at f/2.4. They were great on the iPhone X, and they're significantly improved this time around.

With a faster sensor, improved algorithms, and Apple's much more powerful Neural Engine on the A12 Bionic chip, the iPhone XS packs a Smart HDR feature that merges the best elements of several consecutive snaps to deliver one excellent result. And it delivers, with clearly better results than the iPhone X including less chance of blow-out. You can even change the background blur and bokeh effects of Portrait shots long after they're taken, which is a really neat perk.

The Galaxy Note 9 also goes for a pair of 12MP cameras, but these are at f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture, respectively. And interestingly, like the Galaxy S9, the main camera has an adjustable aperture that can automatically shift from f/1.5 to f/2.4 to bring out more detail in your shots when you have strong lighting available.

We called it "a near-perfect camera" for 2018, even if the Huawei P20 Pro's triple-camera setup has some advantages, and the Note 9's Auto HDR shots are typically fantastic. These two phones are very, very close in terms of overall camera quality, but we think the iPhone XS has the slight edge when it comes to consistent point-and-shoot brilliance.

On the front, of course, the iPhone XS brings back the incredibly cool TrueDepth camera, which uses its sensors to deliver Face ID security smarts and Animoji fun. The Note 9 does facial security, too, but it lacks the 3D facial mapping and is thus less secure of an option.

Verdict: Apple iPhone XS