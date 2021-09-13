Apple iPad 2021: everything we know so far about Apple’s incoming iPad models

Retro futurism is sweeping through Apple’s line-up. The iPhone, iMac and iPad Air all now feature the flat aluminium edges first seen on Apple devices a decade ago – and this throwback trend looks set to continue with the iPad Mini 6.

With several major products already sporting the bold redesign, it makes sense that Apple would style its latest slates the same way in the name of consistency. Online leaks seem to confirm this, with renders illustrating a streamlined iPad Mini 6 featuring slimmer bezels, a flat-panel chassis and those vibrant pastel hues – predicted to include the same shades as the iPad Air (meaning Green and Sky Blue, in addition to the familiar Rose Gold, Silver and Space Grey).

Physically, the iPad Mini 6 is likely to have very similar proportions to the iPad Mini (2019). Whispers indicate it’ll be marginally wider (by 4mm) and taller (by 3mm) but still a sliver of a thing at 6.1mm thin. More significant are suggestions that those slimmer bezels around the screen will allow the panel size to grow from 7.9in to 8.4in, giving an extra 0.5in of display to play with.

What type of technology will be used for the screen remains a matter of conjecture. Early leaks hinted that the iPad Mini 6 would use a Mini-LED display, like the Liquid Retina XDR panel seen on the iPad Pro 12.9in. But subsequent intel indicates this isn’t the case. We may instead see it ship with a version of the Liquid Retina LED display used by the iPad Air.

Less is known about the design and display revisions penned for the iPad (2021). One rumour with growing traction is that the display will size up by 0.3in to 10.5in. Whether this will also be a result of slimmer bezels isn’t clear, although we wouldn’t expect the iPad’s dimensions to change dramatically – meaning it’ll measure in at around 250x175x7.5mm.

We don’t know whether the Apple iPad (2021) will also ape that aluminium panel styling. If Apple is genuinely planning to pitch the iPad (2021) as a more affordable tablet option, it may decide to stick with the established, neutral iPad styling (with a curved back, plus thicker top and bottom bezels), reserving the updated design for those willing to stump up for a more expensive iPad Mini 6.

Render source: Michael Ma