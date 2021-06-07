The biggest new features in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Apple’s big WWDC 2021 keynote didn’t have any of the rumoured hardware we were hoping for, but no worries: the myriad software announcements made up for it.

Launching later this year (with a public beta in July), iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 look to bring a number of significant upgrades to iPhones and iPads alike, with big FaceTime enhancements and meaningful new features coming to everything from Photos to Maps, notifications, privacy, and quite a bit more.

Here’s a first look at the biggest features that’ll change how you use your iPhone and iPad when iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 debut this autumn.