Apple iPhone 13 preview: Everything we know so far

The iPhone 12 has been a resounding success, delivering impressive performance, stellar 5G speeds, excellent cameras, and more within a beautiful new design.
But the wheel of progress is ever turning, and yes, we undoubtedly expect an iPhone 13 to release later this year. After such a significant upgrade the last time around, what kinds of tricks does Apple have up its sleeve for the next one?
Rumours and leaks are already spilling, several months ahead of an expected release, and here’s what we’ve heard so far.
(iPhone 12 shown unless otherwise noted)
When will the Apple iPhone 13 be out?
Most of the time, new iPhones launch and then release in September. Obviously, the impact of the pandemic pushed things back a bit, with two of the iPhone 12 models releasing in October 2020 and the other two rolling out in November.
With things hopefully settling down this year and/or having more time to factor in any supply chain delays this time around, we imagine that Apple will slide back into its familiar September launch window for the iPhone 13. It’s early, though, and we haven’t heard anything specific on that front.
September is likely, barring any new hurdles that 2021 might throw their/our way.
How much will the Apple iPhone 13 cost?
Apple priced the iPhone 12 Mini at £699 and the standard iPhone 12 at £799, with the iPhone 12 Pro at £999 and the Pro Max at £1,099. These all seemed pretty well-priced for what you got, particularly compared to the flagship competition.
It’s unclear at this point how many models Apple will produce this time around, but we don’t expect that the prices will get any lower. Samsung has dropped its Galaxy S21 prices a little bit compared to the S20, but has cut some components in the process to get to those price points. We’d be surprised to see Apple do the same.
It’s too early to tell, but we hope for a repeat of the iPhone 12 prices.
What will the Apple iPhone 13 look like?
The iPhone 12 ushered in a well-received update to the notched iPhone X aesthetic, borrowing the flat edges from older models for a slim, sleek look that is distinctive in the modern smartphone space.
Given Apple’s tendency to use its phone designs for 3-4 years with only minor changes, we don’t expect any huge visual differences this time around. Bloomberg reports that “Apple isn’t planning major changes for this year’s iPhone line” given all of the 2020 changes, and that the company considers it an S-like revision model, like the old iPhone 6s and previous versions that brought only slight changes.
Still, there should be tweaks in tow. Mac Otakara points to supply chain sources in saying that the iPhone 13 will be 0.26mm thicker (the iPhone 12 is 7.4mm thick, FYI), and that a redesigned notch will reposition some of its tech to make for a smaller overall result. A smaller notch has been rumoured each year since the release of the iPhone X, so we’ll see on that front.
We don’t expect striking visual changes, but little tweaks will surely be made.
What about the Apple iPhone 13’s screen?
All of the iPhone 12 screens looked excellent, using OLED panels and a resolution of Full HD or higher — and that was a nice change of pace after Apple shipped the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR in previous years with low-res LCD panels.
One rumoured feature for the iPhone 12 that didn’t show up was the inclusion of a super-smooth 120Hz ProMotion screen, like many of the top Android competitors. We’re certainly hoping to see that included with the iPhone 13 instead, at least with the Pro models. It’s that extra little upgrade that makes a pretty noticeable difference in action.
Let’s hope for 120Hz displays this time around.
How much power will the Apple iPhone 13 pack?
A whole lot, we’re sure. Apple has been leading the smartphone pack with its own chips the last few years, and the gap is only getting wider: the A14 Bionic chip in the iPhone 12 had a 20% bump compared to the top Android chips when it released last year.
In fact, the A14 Bionic still beats the brand new Snapdragon 888 chip that you’ll see in most of 2021’s Android flagships… and it’s even beaten by the older A13 chips on some tests. Given the annual gains seen on that front, not to mention Apple’s successful launch of its new MacBooks and Mini Mini powered by its own powerful chips, it’s obvious that the new A15 chip will once again broaden that gap even further.
Apple makes the fastest smartphone chips and it’s barely a contest anymore.
What kind of cameras will the Apple iPhone 13 have?
Mac Otakara suggests that the sensor-shift optical image stabilisation from the iPhone 12 Pro Max will make its way to the iPhone 13 Pro, as well, along with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Along with a 47% larger main sensor, it allows for improved low-light shooting performance.
Otherwise, we haven’t heard about changes to the functionality of the iPhone 13 camera setup, but Mac Otakara suggests that the cameras won’t stick out from the module this time around, instead employing a flat surface covered entirely by durable sapphire glass. This concept render above shows what could be.
The iPhone 12 cameras were pretty brilliant already, so we’d only anticipate modest changes this time around.
Is there anything else I should know about the Apple iPhone 13?
Bloomberg reports that Apple is testing an in-display fingerprint sensor for the iPhone 13, but it will be an additional option: Face ID will remain, as the 3D sensor is useful for Animoji and augmented reality too, not just security.
In-display sensors have been hit-or-miss in Android phones, but Apple has a long history of waiting to implement technologies until the rough edges have been worn smooth. Whether we see it in the iPhone 13 will probably depend on if Apple thinks that has happened or not.
Apple could also reportedly remove the charging port, suggests Bloomberg, given wider acceptance of wireless charging and also the iPhone 12’s addition of the MagSafe magnetically-attachable wireless charger.
Presuming Apple wouldn’t give everyone a MagSafe Charger in the box, it’s one more thing for them to cut from the iPhone 13 package! But in all seriousness, these could be interesting tweaks and we’re curious to see how the rumours firm up in the coming months. Stay tuned.