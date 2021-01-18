Apple iPhone 13 preview: Everything we know so far

The iPhone 12 has been a resounding success, delivering impressive performance, stellar 5G speeds, excellent cameras, and more within a beautiful new design.

But the wheel of progress is ever turning, and yes, we undoubtedly expect an iPhone 13 to release later this year. After such a significant upgrade the last time around, what kinds of tricks does Apple have up its sleeve for the next one?

Rumours and leaks are already spilling, several months ahead of an expected release, and here’s what we’ve heard so far.

(iPhone 12 shown unless otherwise noted)