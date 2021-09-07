Affordable intelligence: the best smart home tech for less than £100

From Wi-Fi fridges to connected tellies, it’s easy to blow big bucks on smart home stuff. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to.

Smart homes are no longer the reserve of the well-heeled. With competing systems from Google, Amazon, Apple and more – plus a catalogue of third-party people making tech to work with them – it’s never been easier or more affordable to get your house online.

To help you get started, we’ve rounded up a batch of our favourite smart home tech for less than £100. Whether you want clever bulbs to light up your living room or a connected camera to keep an eye on your kids, the gear below will help you get a brainier abode – all for under a ton.