The 30 most anticipated games of 2017

If you thought 2016 was a great year for gaming – and it was, truly – just wait 'til you see what 2017 has in store.

With the Nintendo Switch out in the coming months and Microsoft's Project Scorpio expected later in the year, we'll surely see some enticing games surrounding that fresh hardware. But even if you have a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or gaming-capable PC, you'll find plenty to crave over the next 12 months.

Wonder what all the fuss is about? Have a look below: we've collected the 30 games that we're most excited about in 2017, and since many other huge games will surely be announced during the year, we'll be updating this article frequently with the latest and greatest picks still on the horizon.