The best OnePlus discounts for Prime Day with up to 36% off

OnePlus has slashed the prices of some of its most popular smartphones for this year’s Amazon Prime Day, with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Nord 2 seeing reductions of as much as 37%.

Until recently the OnePlus 9 was the firm’s top-end phone, available in regular and Pro forms with flagship-busting specs including a quad rear camera setup and premium Snapdragon silicon. The OnePlus 9 Pro originally went on sale for £829, but during Prime Day you can pick one up from Amazon UK for £578 – a 30% saving. That’s also the biggest price drop we’ve ever seen for this phone, eclipsing last year’s Black Friday discounts.

We awarded the OnePlus 9 Pro five stars, saying it has “the best camera array of any OnePlus phone, with image quality to challenge the best out there, day or night”. The firm’s partnership with Hasselblad really paid off, and while battery life may not be the best around, it has the performance and style we’ve come to expect from a top-end OnePlus handset.

OnePlus 9 – from £399

The vanilla OnePlus 9 was a slight step down from the pro on the materials front, swapping glass for plastic, but it otherwise kept most of the same great hardware. The entry variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage launched in the UK at £629, but has been slashed down to £400 – that’s 36% off the original RRP. You can also bag a discount on the step-up version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s on sale for £500 – a 31% reduction over the original £729 launch price.

We gave the OnePlus 9 four stars, saying that while it wasn’t the slam dunk we’d seen with the OnePlus 9 Pro, the lower price made it just as appealing as ever. Superb fast charging, excellent performance and a high quality screen were all appreciated, and they’re even more of a bargain with this limited-time price cut.

OnePlus 10 Pro – from £749

Perhaps last year’s phone isn’t what you’re looking for – it’s new or nothing. In that case, you’d best check out the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has received a more modest (but still welcome) discount.

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage version has seen a £150 price cut, down from £799 to £650 – a 19% dip. For slicker multitasking and extra room for apps and files, the 12GB RAM/256GB handset can be had for £750, down from the original £899 RRP – a 17% saving.

We had to wait a little longer than usual to get our hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which debuted in China months before it went on sale here in the UK. We decided it was worth the wait in our five star review, saying the “killer combo of specs and price point hit a home run” and that it “runs the Google Pixel 6 Pro really close if you want to spend somewhere in the £800-900 bracket”.

OnePlus Nord 2 – from £279

It’s not just the firm’s mainstream models that have been given some tasty discounts, either. The more wallet-friendly Nord line-up can also be picked up for less right now, with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G seeing the biggest reductions.

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage model officially retails for £399, but right now it’s on sale for £290 – a hefty 27% reduction. You can also step up to the 12GB RAM / 256GB option for £350 – that’s 25% less than the usual £469 RRP.

“For the most part, OnePlus has nailed everything with the Nord 2,” we said of the phone in our four star review. “It makes Android sing, dancing through games that trip up rivals, while its camera can take great photos, day or night.” It was a genuinely tempting alternative to the pricier OnePlus 9, and even more so now it’s been discounted further.

OnePlus Nord 2T – from £339

The newer OnePlus Nord 2T 5G brought faster charging, a refreshed design and quicker CPU to the mix as recently as May this year, but has also been given a cheeky price cut so as not to feel left out.

The regular version, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is on sale for £340 – that’s an 8% saving over the usual £369 asking price. If you need more memory and storage, the 12GB/256GB model can be picked up for £450 – a 4% reduction compared to the £469 RRP.

The Nord 2T provides some welcome mid-range refreshment amongst a growing stack of sub-£400 rivals. It remains to be seen how well it stacks up against the incoming Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1, but if you aren’t prepared to wait, this week’s price cut could seal the deal.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 – from £235

Finally, the two most affordable models in the line-up get price cuts to bring them both beneath the £250 barrier. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G first retailed for £299, but has been reduced by 21% – you can pick one up for £236.

The Nord CE 2 Lite gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. It did cost £279 at launch, but right now there’s an 10% saving, bringing the price down to £250.

